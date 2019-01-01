Ivory Coast accept to host Afcon 2023 instead of 2021 tournament

Ivory Coast have now made a U-turn after they were persuaded by Court of Arbitration of Sports

The Federation of Ivorian Football (Fif) has accepted to host the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) instead of the 2021 edition.

This comes after Cameroon were asked by Caf to organize the 2021 tournament which had initially been scheduled to be staged by Ivory Coast.

Cameroon has since been stripped of the 2019 hosting rights before but was later handed the 2021 mandate. But Ivory Coast appealed to CAS, insisting on sticking to the original hosting programme.

However, after Caf president Ahmad met Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara on Tuesday, it was agreed that the 2023 edition would be staged by Ivory Coast and the country's Sports Minister Paulin Danho confirmed the development.

Article continues below

“I received clear directives from my Head of State to work towards the fulfillment of Afcon 2023, bring peace in the divided local football and build a smooth relationship with the Confederation of African Football (Caf),” Danho told Cafonline.

The appeal filed with Cas by Ivory Coast is now expected to be withdrawn.

Guinea who had originally been tasked with hosting the 2023 Afcon have already agreed to move to 2025.