Ivorian Kouadio-Yves Dabila joins Cercle Brugge on loan from Lille

The young Ivorian will spend the 2019/20 season at the Jan Breydel Stadium as he temporarily leaves Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Kouadio-Yves Dabila has joined Belgian First Division A side Cercle Brugge on a season-long loan from French club .

The 22-year-old was limited to 14 first-team appearances for the Great Danes in the 2018/19 season as the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit finished as runners-up behind champions .

In an effort to garner experience and enjoy more playing time, the Cote d’Ivoire U23 defender has teamed up with the Green and Black after reaching an agreement with the side.

“We are very happy to welcome Yves Dabila to Cercle Brugge,” director Francois Vitali told the club website.

“Yves is a strong defender who already showed his qualities at the highest level.”

Dabila joined in 2015 and made his professional debut two years later in a Coupe de semi-final game against Paris Saint-Germain as a substitute.

The youngster featured prominently for Monaco B, making 59 appearances and scoring two goals before teaming up with rivals Lille in 2017.

Dabila will link up with fellow Africans such as Mali’s Aldom Deuro and ’s Idriss Saadi.

Article continues below

The defender could make his first appearance for the Great Danes in a pre-season friendly game against Auxerre on Friday.