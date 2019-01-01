‘I’ve never been under pressure like that’ – Walker-Peters names his toughest opponent

The Spurs youngster has been hailed by team-mate Harry Winks for the manner in which he stood up to the challenge

right-back Kyle Walker-Peters has said that the challenge he faced during last week’s draw with was the toughest he has faced in his career.

The 22-year-old defender went up against international Raheem Sterling, who had netted an opening-day hat-trick against West Ham, and the youngster said he has never faced anything like it before.

Spurs held out to secure a 2-2 draw against the Premier League champions – in part due to a late Gabriel Jesus goal ruled out due to a controversial VAR decision – but Walker-Peters admitted that he was put through the wringer by his opposite number.

“Honestly, I'd put that down as the hardest game I've ever played. I've never been under relentless pressure like that… never,” he admitted to the club’s official website.

Walker-Peters has now played 21 times for Spurs’ first team, having come through the academy ranks with the likes of Harry Winks, but has looked at home among the senior pros.

“It’s a big season for him this year, he’s had a big couple of games already in the Premier League this season and now, no bigger test than playing Manchester City away and being up against Sterling, but he handled it exceptionally well,” his former youth colleague enthused.

“I thought he was fantastic on Saturday and playing in the Under-18s with him, going all this way and continuing the journey in the first team, it’s been even more special to see him doing so well, so I’m really pleased for him.”

Winks was asked to assess his team-mate’s game and believes there is no obvious weakness in the technical or mental side of his came.

“Physically he’s still working hard but with his whole defensive reading of the game and making big, important tackles and blocks, he’s been excellent and really worked hard on everything,” he said.

“On the ball he has an amazing quality and he’s shown that in every game he’s played, so to go away to City and to perform as he did, it’s a big statement from him.”

Walker-Peters will hope to feature on Sunday when Spurs host Newcastle at White Hart Lane.