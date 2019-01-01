'It's worrying' – Suarez calls for inquest after Barca hit 25-year low

The Catalans have made their worst start to a La Liga season since 1994-95, with the striker concerned by their latest poor result

Luis Suarez has admitted that 's form is worrying after losing 2-0 to Granada on Saturday, with the reigning Liga champions having registered only two wins in five domestic league matches this term.

Goals from Ramon Azeez and Alvaro Vadillo moved promoted Granada top of the table and deepened Barca's growing crisis.

They are without a win in seven away games in all competitions, while their start to the new campaign is their worst in 25 years.

Regardless of their poor form, however, Barca are only three points off the top of the table and Suarez called for Ernesto Valverde's side to buck up their ideas quickly.

“It's a worrying defeat, a defeat that hurts and a defeat that we have to take a real good look at, because there are lots of things that we have to improve," the Uruguayan said after the match.

“You can't go behind so early. That made everything that bit tougher for us. We had possession of the ball, but we couldn't make it count. We have to analyse what happened.”

A poor conclusion to last season saw the Blaugrana wobble their way to the Spanish top-flight title, while a thumping at the hands of eventual champions , as well as losing the final to , appeared to be the beginning of a concerning trend.

Suarez, however, feels it is wrong to include results from the previous campaign as part of Barca's current woes.

“It's not right to mix these results with the ones from last season,” he added.

“What we have to look at is the way we're performing on the road, because the lack of cutting edge and chances is worrying.

"We're Barca, we have to go out there to win the game; we can't start the way we did.

“There's a long way to go yet, but these are the types of games that win you the title. We have to be tougher if we're going to win the league. We have a tough year ahead of us.”

The club currently sits seventh in La Liga with seven points from their five league matches.

Granada, meanwhile, currently lead the league with 10 points, although and can move top from their clash on Sunday.

Barcelona will next turn focus towards a home match against on Tuesday before a visit to next weekend.

After that, Barca will face off with in the Champions League, having settled for a scoreless draw with in their opener.