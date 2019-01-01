'It's up to him' - Skriniar insists Inter team-mates have 'no problem' with Icardi

The defender believes the club is ready to welcome back the forward following his exile

defender Milan Skriniar says he and his team-mates have "no problem" with Mauro Icardi, adding it is up to the forward to now reintegrate himself with the team.

The Argentinian forward has been in a prolonged standoff with the club and has not featured for Inter since February 9.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy by head coach Luciano Spalletti last month and has not played since, with a contract row between Icardi, his agent and wife Wanda Nara, and the club reportedly behind the extended stand-off.

The official reasoning behind Icardi's absence was a knee injury, though, with the director of Inter's medical department, Piero Volpi, stating that the striker could be back in action soon.

Icardi recently rejoined the team for training, marking the first time since February that he worked alongside his team-mates.

And one of those team-mates, Skriniar, said he has no problem with the forward and vice-versa.

“You should ask Icardi what happened,” the Inter defender told Sport.sk.

“Of course, us players have no problem with him, nor does he with us. It’s up to him to put an end to this situation.”

The defender's stance is similar to that of Lautaro Martinez, Icardi's replacement during his exile.

In the middle of Icardi's absence, Martinez said it was up to his fellow Argentine to resolve his issue and that he could return to the group as an "important" piece.

Martinez, meanwhile, established himself as a key presence for Inter during Icardi's absence, with Andrea Pirlo saying that he believes that Inter are better off with him over Icardi.

The 21-year-old Martinez has scored six goals this season in his first campaign with the club, while Icardi netted nine times in 20 league matches prior to his exile.

Up next for Inter is Sunday's match with as the team returns from the international break sitting third in Serie A.