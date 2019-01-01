'It's really dangerous' - Sarri slams 'disastrous' Dynamo Kiev pitch

The Chelsea boss was far from pleased with conditions ahead of Thursday's Europa League match in Ukraine

are considering lodging an official complaint to UEFA about the state of the pitch, with Maurizio Sarri calling conditions "disastrous".

The Blues are set to take on Dynamo on Thursday as they travel to for the second leg of their clash.

Chelsea won the first leg by a 3-0 scoreline and head to Ukraine looking to seal a spot in the quarter-finals.

Dealing with the pitch will be a concern for the team, though, with Sarri saying the pitch conditions could be dangerous to his players.

“A disaster. The pitch is not good. I think that it's dangerous, really dangerous," Sarri said.

"It's really dangerous to play any football here in this moment, and I think it's really very dangerous for injuries. But the situation is this. So, we have to accept the situation. We have to play on this pitch.

"There isn't another solution, but I cannot understand why UEFA haven't really given much attention to everything, especially to the player list.

"You have to present the player list at a certain minute, and then we have to play in such a bad pitch. The situation is this, though. I think it will be very difficult, also, for Dynamo because the pitch is no good.

"It's a problem for us, but also for our opponents, I think. I don't know the reason: probably the winter. I played here two years ago and the pitch was wonderful. Very, very dangerous.”

Chelsea winger Willian echoed the manager's statements, adding that players will need to be careful to avoid injury.

“Yeah, we know that we have to take care of ourselves," he said.

"Sometimes that's not possible. Sometimes it happens, you get injuries. But I hope we just go there and play well and win this game.”

The Brazilian added that he has played on poor pitches before and that it was up to the players to navigate the match and protect the lead built up in the first leg.

"We just had training there. The pitch is not the best, of course, but we don't have to think about that. We have to go there and try to win this game.

"The pitch will be bad for both teams. We know that. We just have to do our job. Of course it will be difficult to play, to play our football, but we have to forget this and do our best.”

After facing Dynamo on Thursday, Chelsea are set to take on on Sunday.

The Blues currently sit sixth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-place and one point behind fifth-place .