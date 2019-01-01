'It's not like we were sh*t!' - Solskjaer defends Man Utd display in Arsenal defeat

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at criticism of his side's performance in defeat to , claiming those who called his side "sh*t" are wrong.

The Gunners inflicted a first Premier League defeat on Solskjaer since he took over from Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford as they ran out 2-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Solskjaer, who had previously also not lost an away game since becoming interim boss at Old Trafford, was criticised for his tactics in north London while some claimed his players seemed tired following their dramatic win over five days earlier.

But Solskjaer has hit back at claims that his side put in an underwhelming display, telling a press conference: "It's not like you can look at the performance and say we were sh*t, because we weren't!"

The Red Devils are looking to bounce back from that disappointment when they travel to in the quarter-finals of the on Saturday.

Man Utd have reached the final of the competition twice in the last three years, beating at Wembley Stadium in Louis van Gaal's final game in charge in 2016 before Mourinho's side lost to in 2018.

It remains one of two trophies the current squad remain in contention for following their progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and Solskjaer is now focused on ending the season positively and pushing for silverware.

"We've done well, we've given ourselves a great chance to be in the top four and we're in the quarter-finals of both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

"Now it's about winning trophies and making use of the squad."

