'It’s like a pressure valve that’s finally been taken off' - Montemurro says WSL cancellation provides much-needed break for Arsenal

The Gunners boss has welcomed the certainty of a firm decision by the Football Association

Women manager Joe Montemurro has backed the abandonment of the Women’s Super League season, despite that decision meaning the club will likely miss out on a place in the next year.

Clubs had played between 13 and 16 games of the 22-match WSL campaign before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus in March.

The Football Association announced on Monday that the remainder of the season would not be played, with the awarding of the title, European qualification and relegation decided by “sporting merit”, which is likely to be either the current standings or points per game (PPG).

Arsenal were third in the table when the league was suspended, three points behind second-placed and a further point behind leaders .

They would remain third under PPG, meaning they would miss out on both the title and a place the Champions League, with positions in the continental club competition going only to the top two.

Despite that disappointment Montemurro is accepting of the decision, saying the uncertainty was negatively affecting his players.

“It was a little expected, and a little bit relieved too,” he said. “We needed a decision and we needed to put closure on where we were heading for a lot of reasons and anxiety problems, but also to make sure that we can plan and prepare accordingly. I think it’s the right decision and I think that now we have closure, we can all move on and prepare.

“I think we were leading into a really important part of the season and when you look at the games that we had remaining, it was set to be a really exciting end to the title race. We still had a really good chance of achieving something and we placed ourselves in a really good position.

“We obviously had a little bit of a tough spot shortly after the new year with injuries and so on, but I think all in all it was on course to be another exciting finish to the season. It’s disappointing we haven’t been able to finish the season, but I must reiterate that I think it was the safest and most logical thing to do.

“It’s crucial because it’s like a pressure valve that’s finally been taken off! They can now re-calibrate, re-connect with family and enjoy some quality time with their friends once guidelines permit.

“It’s been so valuable for them to really connect with others and gain a better understanding of being themselves again, because after constantly being in high-pressure situations, you’re almost always on guard and aware of how you’re coming across in the media and on the pitch. Just to take that pressure valve off is really, really important and for a lot of them this time off will prove to be a real god send.”