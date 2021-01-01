'It's going to get better' - Salah makes vow as Liverpool seek to salvage 2020-21 campaign

Jurgen Klopp’s side have surrendered their Premier League title this season, but Champions League glory remains there to be shot at

Mohamed Salah has vowed that “it’s going to get better” at Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side seek to salvage something from what has been a testing 2020-21 campaign.

The Reds opened the season as Premier League title holders and with more major silverware very much in their sights amid talk of a new dynasty being established at Anfield.

Untimely injury blows have savaged those plans, leading to a humbling tumble being taken down a domestic table, but Champions League glory is there to be shot at as the walking wounded return.

What has been said?

Salah has been able to maintain his high standards amid collective struggles and has told Liverpool’s official website on the back of being named their Player of the Month for February: “It's a nice feeling to be winning it again.

“It's a good feeling and I'm happy about our last results, so hopefully we can just keep winning.

“It's tough for all of us because of the situation we have been through and our position in the Premier League, but I believe it's going to be better. In the Champions League we are doing good.

“I don't want to just talk about my season because we play as a team, so I'd say it's a tough season for all of us and we just need to carry on and try to win games.

“I just want to say thank you very much for voting for me. We're going to give our 100 per cent to win the next few games and hopefully we can do that and do good also in the Champions League.”

Has Liverpool’s form improved?

The Reds had started to show signs of life heading into the latest international break.

A second successive 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid, while a 1-0 win was collected over Wolves in their last Premier League outing.

Klopp’s men remain without a win at Anfield since December 16, with six straight home defeats suffered for the first time in the club’s history, but they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Liverpool will be back in action on April 4 away at Arsenal, before then travelling to Madrid and seeking to end their sorry run of form on Merseyside when playing host to Aston Villa on April 10.

How has Salah been getting on?

While the Reds sit off the Premier League pace as a group, Salah sits at the top of a notable individual chart.

The two-time Golden Boot winner is chasing down an impressive hat-trick after finding the target on 17 occasions in the English top-flight this season, but has been joined on that mark by Tottenham striker Harry Kane and knows Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes sits just one effort off the pace.

Salah does have just one effort to his name through his last six appearances, but he remains the Reds’ most consistent source of end product and will continue to be looked to for inspiration as speculation rages regarding his future.

