'It's difficult for me to play for Real Madrid next season' - Odegaard hints at Ajax move

The 20-year-old spent last term on loan in the Eredivisie and he suggests a buy-back deal with the Dutch champions could be imminent

Martin Odegaard admits it will be difficult to play at next season and has hinted at a potential transfer this summer, with reportedly lining up a deal for the midfielder.

Odegaard spent 2018-19 on loan at Vitesse in the Eredivisie and is a long way down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu.

But Ajax are set to offer him a way out of Madrid, having already submitted a €20 million (£17m/$22m) offer for the 20-year-old.

Los Blancos are insistent on including a buy-back clause on any transfer though, leaving negotiations set to rumble on.

And the Norway international is keen to avoid a repeat of the situation that took place last year, when a loan move was not confirmed until late August.

“I do not want this summer to pan out like last summer,” Odegaard told VG, in quotes cited by Diario AS.

“It was a very good year; I took big steps and I grew more in my game. Now I want to go on vacation, but I do not want summer to repeat itself, it was not good for me.

“The indication from Real Madrid is that they are very happy with me, but it is difficult to play there and probably it will also be the case next season.

“They have also sold many players with a repurchase clause. I just want to go somewhere where I have the opportunity to play and a coach that believes in you.”

Among the most high-profile of Real's players to be sold with a buy-back clause are Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal has gone on to enjoy a sparkling Real Madrid career, helping them to three titles after returning from in 2013.

And Morata returned in 2016 to help Zinedine Zidane's side to a and Champions League double.

So a move to Ajax, who will be looking to replace the departing Frenkie de Jong this summer as he links up with following his January transfer, may not mean the end of Odegaard's Real career.