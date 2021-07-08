It's coming home! England fans & players celebrate reaching first final since 1966

Gareth Southgate's side edged out Denmark in a thrilling Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley, sparking wild scenes across the country

It has not come home yet, but football may be heading in that direction after England edged out Denmark in a thrilling Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday to spark scenes of wild celebration across the country.

Gareth Southgate, the England manager who, as a player, suffered penalty shootout agony against Germany in 1996, has become the first coach since Sir Alf Ramsey in 1966 to book a final berth for the Three Lions at a major international tournament.

England did, as is customary, do things the hard way against a dogged Danish outfit but, after falling behind to a Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick, battled bravely to prevail 2-1 after 120 breathless minutes courtesy of an own goal from Simon Kjaer and Harry Kane's goal following Kasper Schmeichel's penalty save.

How the fans reacted

There were 60,000 supporters in attendance as England made history on home soil, with the vast majority of those getting behind the men in white to generate a spine-tingling atmosphere.

It was not just those at the stadium that enjoyed themselves, though, with a long-awaited party lasting long into the night from Cumbria to Cornwall.

Central london is in lockdown England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 football fans on top of buses …. It’s really coming home !!!! pic.twitter.com/n7g20WkpPp — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) July 7, 2021

Just when you think #ENG winning couldn't get any better, you see this video. ❤️ #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/XSNrLdUSyr — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 8, 2021

Some celebrity followers also got in on the act, with the exploits of Southgate's side capturing the imagination of a success-starved nation.

How the players reacted

There were 15 players that saw game time against Denmark, but England's success has been built around squad unity and collective spirit, with a 26-man party all pulling together.

They are now one game against in-form Italy away from cementing a standing as national heroes and landing a first European Championship crown for the Three Lions.

Southgate will not allow them to get carried away, with the job not done yet, but everyone was entitled to enjoy themselves on Wednesday evening.

