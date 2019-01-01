'It's all my fault!' - Marcelo apologises for poor Real Madrid form

Los Blancos have won just one of the last nine games in which the Brazil left-back has featured, and he was particularly poor against Girona on Sunday

left-back Marcelo responded to criticism on Instagram by apologising for his role in Los Blancos' 2-1 defeat to Girona on Sunday.

Real dropped further ground on leaders with the defeat to 15th-placed and now sit nine points back from their Clasico rivals.

The defeat led to Instagram fans account, Real Madrid AC, posting a comparison between recent results between Marcelo in the side and 22-year-old full-back Sergio Reguilon, who has emerged as first choice left-back.

Real have only won one of the last nine matches the international has featured in, while they have won 100 per cent of the last nine Reguilon has played.

The caption accompanying the post read: "Why is Marcelo still a starter? Look I love him but f*** me, you have to be realistic... I hope he returns to his best level as soon as possible!"

Marcelo then replied to the post: "It’s all my fault. We move on!"

It has been a difficult campaign for the 30-year-old after he has played just 13 out of Real's 24 league games so far and was reportedly dropped for their game against in January for being a stone overweight.

Asked what he thought of Marcelo's performance after the loss on Sunday, interim Real boss Santiago Solari said: "Good," before adding: "He played well."

Following the game, there were reports that Girona had targeted Marcelo with their attacking play, although manager Eusebio Sacristan denied that.

The Madrid side suffered a final blow when Sergio Ramos received the 20th sending off of his La Liga career, rubbing salt into the wounds after Cristhian Stuani and Portu had overturned Casemiro's first-half goal.

Solari's side had gone into the fixture on a high after taking a 2-1 win from the first leg of their last-16 tie with .

They face in the league next before the second leg of their tie with Barcelona.