'It wasn't our day' - Calvert-Lewin rues missed chances as Everton held by Liverpool

The striker admitted that the Merseyside derby was played in a "bizarre" atmosphere and says his side were unlucky not to win

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rued the late chances passed up to end their Merseyside derby misery against .

The Toffees are now without a win in 19 Premier League matches against their near neighbours, although they almost stole the points after an obdurate defensive showing in a behind-closed-doors Goodison Park game.

Alisson was forced into a smart save from Calvert-Lewin's instinctive 80th-minute flick before Tom Davies struck the post on the rebound.

Calvert-Lewis then sent a diving header wide and Alisson denied colleague Richarlison to leave Liverpool five points away from their long-awaited title triumph.

"Yeah, it was just instinct at the end, we had a few chances but it wasn't our day," the Under-21 international told Sky Sports.

"Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't and unfortunately today it didn't.

"Well take the point but that was a big chance for us today."

Normally played out amid a febrile atmosphere, Calvert-Lewin conceded a Merseyside derby without fans took some getting used to.

"It was strange, I can't lie to you," he said. "Playing with no atmosphere and no fans, it was a little bit bizarre for a game of this magnitude.

"Usually the place is bouncing and it was hard to get used to. But we play football for a living and it's all about focus.

"The only thing that changes is sometimes you get that little uplift from the fans when they're all roaring.

"That had to come from within today, which I think it did, and we were unlucky not to nick it."

Calvert-Lewin also acknowledged the lack of quality for large chunks of the contest was inevitable to some extent after the lengthy lay-off.

"Obviously it wasn't as sharp as you'd expect when we had the rhythm of the games before," he added.

"It's been a long time out and the players are a little bit rusty.

"Myself, my timing was a bit off, with my check challenges and my duels and things like that. Those are things you can't really replicate and it comes with games."