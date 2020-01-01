'It was tough I won’t lie' - Cameroon's Abam recounts Women's World Cup debut experience

The US-born forward was part of Alain Djeumfa's squad to France and she has shared her experience with Goal

Michaela Abam has opened up on what her experience was like in her first-ever Women's World Cup with in .

Born and raised in the United States of America, Abam shot into prominence during her days at West Virginia University, scoring 42 goals in 95 games before being snapped up Sky Blue in 2018.

Having being born to Cameroonian parents, she was eligible to suit up for the Central Africans and made her debut for the country in a 7–0 win against Zambia, scoring twice in November 2018.

She made the Cameroon squad for the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in but could not feature due to passport issues and later went on to earn her place for the 2019 Women's World Cup.

At the global event in France, she started in three matches as the Indomitable Lionesses reached the Round of 16 and she has described her debut as one 'I will remember for the rest of my life'.

"It wasn’t a silver lining and it was really something I will remember for the rest of my life," Abam told Goal with LaLiga.

"It was an honourable thing in the fact that I am US-born you know and having through my parents to represent my root country.

"I have this opportunity to kind of beam light to the continent a little bit more which was really inspiring and appreciative for me.

"It was tough I won’t lie, even going into the camp beforehand, it was like a whole month or two we were preparing for the tournament.

"I think that was the hardest part as you’re into the fire here and trying to spark the light and once you end up there, it was another whole level.

"The team, the players, probably wouldn’t have experienced that in my life if I never started with that.

"I am super grateful for the opportunity and being able to represent at a stage like that. It was really nice."

The former Sky Blue, Paris FC, and striker had missed the Women's Olympic Qualifiers but she is keen to make a return to the Cameroon fold ahead of this year's Awcon.