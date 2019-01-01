‘It was important to make a difference’ – Inter Milan’s Keita Balde revels in goal against Empoli

The Senegal international came off the bench to open the scoring at the San Siro Stadium on Sunday

Milan forward Keita Balde has praised his teammates for his goal in their 2-1 win over on Sunday.

Balde was introduced immediately after the restart of the game for his 24th league appearance of the season.

Five minutes after his introduction, the 24-year-old justified Luciano Spalleti's decision by drilling a low effort past goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Although his opener was cancelled out by Hamed Traore, Radja Nainggolan restored Inter Milan's lead to secure their qualification for next season's Uefa .

The international was sent off late in the game after receiving a second yellow card, but he was pleased with his contribution nonetheless.

“It was very important for me to come on and make a difference in the game,” Balde told Inter TV.

“My teammates were expecting what I did today, they gave me the confidence to do it.

“There have been a few ups and downs this season, but in the end, we brought some important results back home. We have to work every day to always give our best.”

Balde will hope to make Senegal's squad for the next month's in .

Aliou Cisse's side have been placed in Group C against , and .