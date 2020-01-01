'It was a poor game from us' - Van Dijk making no excuses for Netherlands' lacklustre loss to Italy

The Liverpool defender saw his side fall in Amsterdam, much to his frustration

Virgil van Dijk felt the were suitably punished for a poor performance as they lost 1-0 to in Monday's Nations League clash.

A header from Nicolo Barella secured victory for the Azzurri in Amsterdam and sent them top of Group A1, a point above the Oranje.

The home side kept Italy penned back in the closing minutes but created little by way of clear-cut chances, 's Donny van de Beek coming closest with a half-volley that was superbly saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

By the end of the match, the Netherlands had mustered just three shots on target, while Italy only fired four with Barella's finish proving to be the crucial moment in Monday's heavyweight clash.

Captain Van Dijk thought his side paid the price for a particularly off-colour display in the first half, as he was left frustrated by his team's performance.

"It was a poor game for us," the defender told NOS. "We couldn't really put them under pressure, we were sloppy in possession.

"The pitch didn't help, either, but that shouldn't be an excuse. We should be better - that's the conclusion tonight.

"The first half wasn't good. After the break, we tried to turn that around, and you saw it did go better at times, but, generally, it wasn't a good match.

"You try to put on all your pressure and, at a certain point, the players also get tired. It's then difficult to keep that up and, when we have the ball, to keep making runs.

"But I'm not going to make excuses. The first half, in particular, was average to poor."

Frenkie de Jong thought the Dutch were forced too far apart by Italy's pressing, leaving them unable to exploit any potential Azzurri gaps.

"They put pressure on us quickly," said the midfielder. "They split us apart like that. When we had the ball, we were often far apart. It's then difficult to play football.

"This says nothing about our qualities. We will have to do better in the away game."

Next up for the Netherlands is a friendly with before visits to & Herzegovina and Italy during the next round of Nations League matches.

Italy, meanwhile, will meet Moldova for a friendly of their own before a visit to and that clash with the Dutch squad in Milan.