It’s official… The end of Bernardo Silva’s time at Manchester City

Manchester City assistant manager Pep Lenders has confirmed that midfielder Bernardo Silva is spending his final days with the English side, after nine years at the Etihad Stadium.

“Every beautiful story has an end,” Lenders said in comments published by the BBC.

The 31-year-old Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to Barcelona or Juventus, as well as clubs in the United States.

He added, “You can never replace a player with someone exactly like him, because there is no one else like him.”

He continued, “Bernardo Silva is a unique player in the way he controls matches, his movement, his ball control, his leadership and his vision for solutions.”

He noted, “It will be difficult, because when he misses just one match, you see how much he is missed. Imagine that over a whole season.”

He concluded, “But as I said, every beautiful story has an end, and I hope he enjoys his final months and gets the send-off he deserves… He deserves it.”

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