It’s official… Al-Hilal announce Karim Benzema’s status for the Al-Khaloud match

Al-Hilal have announced the status of their French striker Karim Benzema regarding his participation in the team’s upcoming Saudi Roshen League match against Al-Khaloud.

Al-Hilal will host Al-Khulud tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Kingdom Arena, in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

Al-Hilal Club posted a statement on its official X account announcing that Benzema had taken part in the team’s group training session on Tuesday, 24 hours ahead of the clash with Al-Khulud.

The French striker is therefore ready to feature in the Al-Khulud match, having recovered from the injury he sustained recently.

Read also: Inzaghi recalls Jeddah United’s dark past… and speaks on Benzema’s situation

Read also: With the help of Al-Waleed bin Talal... Al-Hilal follows Al-Nassr’s lead to snatch the Saudi League title

Benzema missed Al-Hilal’s last match, a 2-2 draw with Al-Taawoun last Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the 27th round of the Roshen League, due to a toe injury.

Since joining Al-Hilal during the last winter transfer window, following the termination of his contract with Al-Ittihad, Benzema has featured in six matches, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Conversely, the French striker has missed three matches for Al-Hilal due to injury: the two matches against Al-Taawoun in the 10th and 27th rounds of the Roshen League, and the match against Al-Shabab in the 24th round.