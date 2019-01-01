'It is like with women, sometimes you argue' - Neymar plays down rocky relationship with PSG fans

The Brazilian believes domestic bliss is just round the corner for him and sceptical Parisians after the trials of a temporary summer break-up

star Neymar has played down the bad blood between himself and the club's fans, pointing out that every couple fights from time to time.

The Brazilian became the focus of the PSG support's wrath due to the constant stories linking him with a return to over the summer.

He missed the start of the campaign through injury but was nevertheless targeted from the stands through insulting chants and banners in Parc des Princes.

That rift continued through to Neymar's reintroduction into the team, with banners stating "no more wh**s in Paris" and other derogatory comments greeting his return against .

“I understand the fans and I know that it was hard for them," Neymar said after that game, which he decided with a fantastic late overhead kick to give PSG the win. "But from now on I am a PSG player.

"No, I do not have a particular message for [the fans]. I am used to being booed throughout my career.

"This time, I will be playing each match as if we were away from home. It is a shame, I have nothing against the fans."

Insults aside, the forward has proved crucial to PSG's hopes of retaining their title since coming back.

He has scored his side's solitary goal in three 1-0 wins while tasting defeat just once, against midweek, to help PSG maintain control of the summit in .

Neymar came up with the winner again on Saturday to take down and explained after the final whistle that the love-hate relationship with the club's faithful was nothing unusual.

"It is like with women. Sometimes you argue and spend some time without talking," he told reporters.

"However, with love and affection, you go back to normal. I am here to help PSG and I will give my life on the pitch.”

Neymar will be unavailable for PSG's next outing in the , as he serves the final match of a two-game ban imposed for his social media comments after the club's elimination at the hands of in last season's competition.

Without their star, the Parisians opened their campaign in style with a 3-0 thrashing of to go top of Group A.