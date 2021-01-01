'It is completely money driven' - Africans question creation of European Super League

Top teams from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga have formed a breakaway league of their own

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to question the creation of the European Super League by the top clubs in England, Italy and Spain.

The idea of the European Super League first broke out in 2018, but Fifa responded with threats to sanction any player or club involved in the breakaway competition.

However, rumours about the new competition gained momentum on Sunday after Uefa, Premier League, Serie A, European Club Association and other football governing bodies issued statements to condemn the creation.

Late on Sunday night, Liverpool confirmed they have joined the competition alongside AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur

In reacting to the news, fans in Africa stated the Super League will undermine the competitiveness of the Champions League while some see it as a way of seeing their club compete with the best teams in the world.

The idea behind the Super League is completely money driven. — ` (@Olugbenga01) April 18, 2021

Which one be super league — 🕊️SwiftMbm🔥 (@DollarIshola) April 18, 2021

What’s the super league all about? Can anyone help out? — Captain Gee-Bee 🦅❁ (@IpayeGbolahan) April 18, 2021

The only way Arsenal can win champions league is by not joining Super League — Swissss (@Swissss6) April 18, 2021

Dont know why a new European super league is needed? — Demola Taiwo (@taiwo27) April 18, 2021

Arsenal fans after realizing Bayern Munich won't be in the Super League pic.twitter.com/i03lzaPqMX — Arákùnrín ỌLÀKÍTÁN🇳🇬 (@OlakitanAbiola) April 18, 2021

Super League, the big six even CFC. Hmmmmmm, it looks like a Money League to me.$425M for just accepting the invitation. — Mike Oshadami (@OshadamiMJ) April 18, 2021

So this super league thing was not a joke. — Kshow Da Maestro (@Thekshowkshow) April 18, 2021

If this so called "Super League" eventually begins, I'm definitely changing my club. Enough of Lamentations



Not me getting hammered every matchday by this Super League teams. — D.T.O (@Dre9ja) April 18, 2021

If Nigerian premier league teams are not included in the super league then I kick against the organization of the super league. Our decision is Final — Yurvillagepple (@YurVillagePple) April 18, 2021

This super league thing is disgusting. — kristiano_88 (@kristiano_88) April 18, 2021

Fans Waiting for the super league announcement pic.twitter.com/WypuE0OsY9 — AGBAM'S PRO MAX (@GBOLH_the_AGBAM) April 18, 2021

Arsenal want to join the super league with Elneny and Willian still in the team.



Don't know whether to laugh or cry. — Precious (@Prezy_rhemy) April 18, 2021

This life is just funny so you mean Arsenal FC that hasn't qualified for the CL in over 5years and plays like a bottom-tier club these days, wants to join a super league? Like for what bloody reason? Utter disgrace. — Frank Hodgins (@frank_hodgins) April 18, 2021

FIFA is fighting hard against the Super League.Because creating an International league that is not Under FIFA with likely take away the glory from UEFA Champions league.

But if you ask me the Super League is a great a idea.We all want to see top clubs in Europe face each other. — Daniel Chukwudalu🇳🇬 (@DaDanielRules) April 18, 2021

This European Super League better be a joke, I would rather we relegate than join this nonsense #europeansuperleague #SuperLeague #mufc — Anozie David (@AnozieDavid97) April 18, 2021

If Chelsea joins super league I am getting my leeds united form 🥺 — Paperboy-Eblaze (@paperboy_Eblaze) April 18, 2021

It’s only greedy club that we accept the offer from the super league — Olarewaju (@Abdool111) April 18, 2021

The proposed nonsense called European Super League tells you the mindset of the rich and mighty with zero values. Always looking for a way to deepen and widen the lacuna between them and the lesser ones. A sick mindset! Florentino Perez and his bereft friends should be ashamed! — 'Dapo Daramola (@DaramolaDapo) April 18, 2021

Everyone will watch the Super League....hate it...love it — lloydatiku (@lloydatiku) April 18, 2021

So much for never walking alone.

But una dey join super league without your fans having a say — Manny not Mane (@MannydGOAT_94) April 18, 2021

So this Super League is something like BREXIT yeah?? — 🤴🏾Arteta's Son (@HeyMozeez) April 18, 2021

I don't know why I feel this proposed super league project is dead on arrival — protégé (@_yotomi) April 18, 2021

Let's not forget that the reason @UEFA is opposing the European Super league is solely because they see them as a threat not that they really care about smaller clubs. They couldn't protect small clubs financially and FFP was very biased. — Dr Joshua Idowu (@J_laurels) April 18, 2021

The European Super league is purely a money making proposal, it's going to make football worse than it was before. — Uncle Femi (@OlatujaO) April 18, 2021

UEFA will lose a lot of this super league clicks — Afolabi Israel (@AfolabiISR) April 18, 2021

Ah!!! If FA deducts points as punishment for these European Super League clubs, them go relegate @Arsenal oh! — Dejainomaino (@dejiros) April 18, 2021

If Chelsea joins super league then maybe I have to stop watching club football ⚽ cos I am ashamed — Paperboy-Eblaze (@paperboy_Eblaze) April 18, 2021

I need the European Super League to start so we see whether this Arsenal nightmare can end — ebuka (@NotNali) April 18, 2021