'It is a penalty' - Danny Mills reacts to Albrighton foul on Mane

The retired English full-back is of the opinion that the foul on the Senegal international was worth the resulting spot kick

Former right-back Danny Mills believes Marc Albrighton's foul on Sadio Mane in 's 2-1 Premier League win over was justified for a penalty.

It looked like the Reds 100% start to the campaign was going to come to an end with the scoreline reading 1-1 in the 90th minute.

However, with four minutes added, Jurgen Klopp's side had their golden moment when Albrighton brought down Mane in the penalty area, and James Milner converted from the penalty spot.

There have been negative reactions towards Christopher Cavanagh's decision to award the penalty since then, but Mills, speaking to Football Insider, thinks otherwise.

“I think when you look at it time and time again, does he go down easily? Yes, but is it a penalty? Yes. I don’t think you can argue too much with that once there’s contact in the box," he said.

“It’s a nudge, he catches his back leg, there’s enough to put him off his shot. Would he have had a clean shot on goal? Probably, is the answer.

"We don’t know whether it would have gone in or not but you can tell by his [Albrighton] reaction, you could tell he was in trouble.”

Liverpool will hope to extend their eight-point lead atop the standings when they travel to struggling on October 20.