Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final and 2021 Super Cup, confirms Turkey's sports minister

The country has lost the European showpiece to Portugal two years running now due to the coronavirus pandemic

Turkey's Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoglu has confirmed his country is set to be awarded the 2023 Champions League final and the 2021 Super Cup.

Istanbul was set to host this year's Champions League final but the match was moved to Porto, Portugal due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was the second straight season that the pandemic has forced the Champions League final to be moved to Portugal from Turkey, with UEFA now set to compensate the latter country for its losses.

What was said?

"We had completed all our preparations for this competition and made our plans. We would like a final with enthusiastic fans in the stands, but it was not possible under pandemic conditions," Kasapoglu told Goal Turkey.

"Ataturk Olympic Stadium hosted an unforgettable final in 2005. It could do so again. However, there may be a need to revise some of your plans during the pandemic.

"We waive our rights this year. But we brought two great competitions to our country. We will host the UEFA Super Cup this year and the Champions League final in 2023."

Where were the finals set to be held?

The 2021 Super Cup final, which will feature the winner of the Champions League final – either Chelsea or Manchester City – against Villarreal, the Europa League champions, was originally set for Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Saint Petersburg is set to host the 2022 Champions League final, while Munich was scheduled to host the 2023 final.

But UEFA is now set to push Munich's hosting duties back as Istanbul moves ahead of the German city in the queue.

