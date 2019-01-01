ISL 2019-20: Robert Jarni - NorthEast United will play attacking football at home

NorthEast boss Rober Jarni has reiterated that Asamoah Gyan is a very important player for the team...

FC take on new entrants Odisha FC in their first home match of the (ISL) season six on Saturday in Guwahati.

The Highlanders began their ISL campaign with a hard-fought goalless draw against defending champions away from home. Their opponents Odisha FC had gone down 1-2 against in their first-ever ISL match.

About their opening match, NorthEast boss Robert Jarni said, “I am happy with the point (against Bengaluru). The team worked hard against the defending champions.”

The Croatian coach suggested that his team will play attacking football now that they are at home. He said, “At home, we will look to play more of attacking football. We are ready for that kind of football as well.”

The Highlanders’ boss confirmed that he has a fully fit squad against Odisha. “Yes, the whole squad is ready. I am happy because I can choose from the full squad. No injury concerns so far. Last night it was raining so the pitch is not in the perfect condition.”

NorthEast's biggest signing of the summer, Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan made his debut in the last match but although he could not score, the striker looked dangerous at times. Jarni said, “He had good chances to score. It is always difficult to create chances vs Bengaluru. Everybody knows him here, he is a very important player for us.”

Odisha coach Josep Gombau said he is pleased with the squad and has a lot of respect for their opposition, “We have our own way to play. We respect the team we are playing a lot. We’re satisfied with our players. The players have experience of playing in the ISL.”

On their poor show against Jamshedpur in their last match, the Spanish manager said, “We discussed the result with all players. We had a few chances, we couldn’t score.”