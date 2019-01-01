ISL: Milan Singh set to join NorthEast United
Oinam Milan Singh is set to join NorthEast United in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20, Goal can confirm.
The 27-year-old had last represented the Highlanders in the inaugural edition of the ISL on-loan from Shillong Lajong. Milan's first stint in his senior career was with Pailan Arrows from 2010 after graduating from the youth systems of Tata Football Academy (TFA) and East Bengal.
In the I-League, he last played for the now disbanded DSK Shivajians from where he was loaned out to ISL outfit Delhi Dynamos in the 2016-17 term and thereon signed for ISL sides Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC in the subsequent seasons.
