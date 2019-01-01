ISL: Milan Singh set to join NorthEast United

The midfielder is set to return to the northeastern outfit after four seasons...

Oinam Milan Singh is set to join in the upcoming season of the (ISL) 2019-20, Goal can confirm.

The 27-year-old had last represented the Highlanders in the inaugural edition of the ISL on-loan from . Milan's first stint in his senior career was with Pailan Arrows from 2010 after graduating from the youth systems of Tata Football Academy (TFA) and .

In the , he last played for the now disbanded DSK Shivajians from where he was loaned out to ISL outfit in the 2016-17 term and thereon signed for ISL sides and FC in the subsequent seasons.

More to follow...