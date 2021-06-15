ISL: Matej Poplatnik's dues paid off - Kerala Blasters' transfer ban to be lifted soon?

The ISL club has already paid off Matej Polatnik's dues and their FIFA transfer ban is all set to be lifted...

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters' transfer ban is all set to be lifted by FIFA after the club paid the pending salary of former player Matej Poplatnik, Goal has learned.

On June 7, Blasters had received a letter from the global football body stating that the club was banned from signing players in the upcoming transfer window after they had failed to honour the Slovenian striker's contract.

The correspondence from the FIFA player status committee was made on June 1 and the AIFF has sent a letter to the club on June 7.

According to sources close to Goal, the ISL club have already initiated the pending payment for the player and have asked the player to confirm the same in the next three days.

If a confirmation does not come from the player's end during the above mentioned stipulated period then FIFA will consider the payment being a success and the transfer ban on Kerala Blasters will be lifted.

Why did Kerala Blasters get a transfer ban?

The Kochi-based club has been served a ban by FIFA who has acted upon a complaint about unpaid salary by former player Matej Poplatnik.

Players can approach FIFA if they aren't paid their wages on time and the global body is expected to intervene to get the issue resolved.

How did Matej Poplatnik and Kerala Blasters part ways?

Slovenian striker Matej Poplatnik left Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters to join Scottish top division club Livingston FC ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Poplatnik, who had a year left on his contract with Blasters, spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Hungarian club Kaposvari Rakoczi. He managed just one start in a total of six appearances during his loan spell.

Although he initially looked set to return to the club, Poplatnik chose to move on, with Blasters deciding that they want to head in a different direction under the then head coach Kibu Vicuna.

