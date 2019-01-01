Live Scores
ISL: Jamshedpur sign young goalkeeper Niraj Kumar

The Ozone FC goalkeeper will take the big step next season...

Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur have roped in India U-16's goalkeeping sensation Niraj Kumar, Goal has learnt.

Niraj impressed in between the sticks for India U-16 in the AFC U-16 Championship held in Malaysia last year.

Although a 1-0 loss to Korea Republic denied the Indian colts a spot in the U-17 World Cup, Niraj Kumar had an excellent outing in the continental age-group tournament.

Niraj Kumar has impressed for Ozone FC at the club level this season as the club has qualified for the final round of the I-League second division. He will now make the big step into the ISL in Jamshedpur's colours.

