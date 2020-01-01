ISL: Jamshedpur FC set to sign Nerijus Valskis

The ISL 2019-20 season Golden Boot winner is all set to leave Chennaiyin FC to join the Men of Steel...

are all set to sign Lithuanian international and former Chennaiyin striker Nerijus Valskis FC on a two-year deal, Goal can confirm.

The 33-year-old striker made a name for himself in his debut season in and picked up the Golden Boot Award in the 2019-20 (ISL) scoring 15 goals in 20 matches for . He also had six assists to his name.

The Lithuanian spearheaded Chennaiyin’s attack last season and had played a crucial role in the club’s miraculous turnaround under the tutelage of Owen Coyle who led them to the final of the competition. He is now all set to reunite with the head coach who also recently joined Jamshedpur. The former Wanderers manager has penned a two-year deal with Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, endured a disappointing campaign despite starting the season on a positive note. But injuries to their key players at important junctures in the season meant they missed out on a play-off spot for the third season in a row. With the ISL finalists on board for the upcoming season, Jamshedpur will be hoping to land their first-ever playoff spot.