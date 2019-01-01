ISL: Gaurav Bora joins Delhi Dynamos from FC Pune City

The I-League winning talented young defender leaves Pune City to join Delhi Dynamos…

Young Indian defender Gaurav Bora has joined from for the upcoming season, Goal can confirm. The deal should be announced by the club any time soon.

The youngster, who was on loan at last season, starred in the Coimbatore-based side's title winning campaign. He was a solid presence at the heart of defence along with Spaniard Roberto Eslava.

Chennai coach Akbar Nawaz made the 20-year-old a regular starter in the and he flourished under the tutelage of the Singaporean coach.

Bora received a lot of praise for his performance in the I-League and came under the radar of several (ISL) clubs. He also scored in the final game of the season that ensured Chennai won the title.

However, after long negotiations which carried on for over two months, Delhi Dynamos have managed to rope in the talented young Indian defender from Pune City this season.

Bora appeared in all the 20 matches for Chennai City in the I-League last season and the team conceded only 28 goals in 20 games.

Delhi, on the other hand, struggled with their defence throughout last season. They had Indian centre backs like Mohammad Sajid Dhot and Rana Gharami but neither of them could earn the trust of Spanish coach Josep Gombau.

Bora will be a vital addition to the Delhi squad and should give them options in defence. This is the third major signing for Delhi Dynamos, having previously brought in Jerry Mawihmingthanga from and Xisco Hernandez from .

While Xisco was signed on a free transfer, Delhi have paid transfer fees for Bora and Jerry.