Robbie Fowler: East Bengal will play the right way and be successful again

Fowler wants to win trophies at East Bengal by playing the 'right way...'

club 's newly-appointed head coach Robbie Fowler has declared his intention to mould a team that plays the 'right way' as they chase success.

The legend, during a virtual press conference, told reporters, "My coaching philosophy is that we want to be competitive, we want to play the right way and we want to get the right results. We will create a team which will work very well. We will work hard. We are going to be a possession-based team.

He added, "We will sort of delve into our experience in where we took a team from the second-bottom and we made them competitive in the right way. In terms of stats, we were far better than most of the teams in the A-League last season. We improved the team drastically. Our aim is again to play in the right way and be successful again."

More teams

East Bengal's involvement in the ISL was officially announced in the last week of September and a delay in the formalities regarding the club's change of ownership means Fowler and his team will be late to pre-season training compared to the rest of the league. But the former Brisbane Roar coach is unfazed.

"To be successful we know how difficult it is. Most of the teams have started the preparation. Obviously, we are a little bit late in terms of the ownership to get switch over and get our contract signed. We will be as good as we can. We will demand that the teamwork hard. We know it will be difficult so the best for me is, let’s be competitive, let's go and match teams, let's go and get the right results.

"It is no different from if we were a team who were prepared and ready. We would have still got to get there and do all the right stuff. At the end of the season, we all will sit down again and will find out how good and successful our season has been."

Fowler, who has brought his most trusted group of coaches along with him, will have former Indian footballer Renedy Singh as an assistant coach. Former Man City midfielder Anthony Grant will be the other assistant to Fowler at the Red and Golds."

"When you are building a team you need to have a great team around yourself. I have got Tony (Anthony) on board. He has been a tremendous coach and a tremendous player. He has worked at various clubs in the premier league. Terry McPhillips is on board. His history is he has been in academy football and has brought in lots of young kids into the football system. He has also managed at the top level of English football.

"Mimms has also a lot of experience and had a great career as a player. What we have got together now is a great team who are highly experienced in whatever role we see fit.

"We know how good Renedy (Singh) is. We know how good a player he was. We also know how good a coach he is. For me to have a great team around me makes the club try and be as successful as quickly as possible."