'Push the ball into the net' - Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo confounded by lack of goals

Chennaiyin couldn't score despite creating chances throughout the game against Odisha...

Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo was unable to explain his team's inability to convert chances after a goalless draw against Odisha in the 2020-21 (ISL) clash on Sunday.

The Marina Machans created plenty of chances to score but failed to convert them. The head coach was disappointed with his team's profligacy.

"From the start of the season, we are the team creating the most chances on the field. I and my staff reorganized the team completely knowing that Rafael is out, we found a new shape and tactic. I must be proud of the team because they understood the plan very quickly.



"These kinds of chances, you cannot miss. It is not about concentration. I cannot explain, you must push the ball into the net. I am sitting in the dressing room making compliments about the team and then I am complaining about not scoring."

More teams

Laszlo praised the performance of his defenders who claimed a clean sheet but stated that he was upset about not scoring.



"In most games, we concede a goal or it stays 0-0. The pressure is too much for the whole team and hence we must be more clinical. I have to defend my defenders as they have played really well until now.



"We are not scoring goals and that is why I am upset. This was a game in our pocket. We dominated and didn't score and that's bothering me," he signed off.

With 11 points from 10 matches, Chennaiyin are eighth on the table and are scheduled to take on Odisha again on January 13.