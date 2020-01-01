ISL: Which teams' head coaches have taken charge of pre-season training?

Most head coaches of ISL clubs have taken to the training pitch...

The head coaches of seven out of 11 (ISL) clubs have started overseeing pre-season training in Goa.

These foreign coaches all arrived at different dates this month and completed a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days in their respective hotels.

More teams

Only four teams are waiting for their head coaches to step out onto the training field in Goa - , Chennaiyin, Bengaluru and Odisha.

Carles Cuadrat, who landed in with head coach and fellow Spaniard Kibu Vicuna on October 10, served his quarantine period as his team trained at the Indian Institute of Sport facility in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru. The whole squad has reached Goa and are currently serving a seven-day quarantine from October 25. The team should be out in the sun from the first week of November.

head coach Antonio Habas was the first gaffer to arrive in . He, along with the team's Spanish contingent, landed in India in the first week of October and also became the first coach to step onto the field.

Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo and Odisha's Stuart Baxter arrived in Goa on Sunday and Monday respectively. Both newly-appointed managers will take the field in 14 days if everything goes as planned - that is during the weekend after next.

The East Bengal squad, including coach Robbie Fowler, arrived in Goa on October 16. Fowler will take charge on the pitch for the first time on October 30.

NorthEast head coach Gerard Nus has also served his quarantine period in Goa and has taken charge of the Highlanders' training.

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna started with his sessions on October 24. Juan Ferrando ( ), Manuel Roca (Hyderabad FC), Sergio Lobera ( ) have all kickstarted their preparations. Owen Coyle has recovered from Coronavirus and had his first session with the team on Tuesday.

The seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) has a kick-off date on November 20 and the clubs are expected to play multiple friendly matches between each other in the next two weeks.