ISL: Carles Cuadrat- Ashique Kuruniyan is a pure talent

The Spaniard heaped praise on Ashique Kuruniyan who has played in multiple positions for Bengaluru FC….

are one of the two teams in the (ISL) who are yet to suffer a defeat this season. The Blues started their campaign with three draws but have picked up pace with back-to-back victories over and respectively.

Central to their good run of form has been striker Sunil Chhetri who now has a couple of goals to his name.

“When you are one of the best strikers in the country, you will have to contribute for the team. He is doing his job. He had a very clear chance in the last game (against Blasters). Everybody is giving something. You also see work and what that work is giving to the team. I am happy with what Sunil was doing,” said coach Carles Cuadrat.

The Spanish coach believes that Ashique Kuruniyan has the potential to become the next big thing in Indian football in the years to come.

“Ashique is a pure talent. He understands what he wants. I am sure in the next few years he will give a lot to Bengaluru and Indian football. But it will take time,” he asked for fans to be a little patient with him.

Bengaluru FC are one of the few teams in the league who have players interchanging positions with ease during a game. Rahul Bheke, who was a full-back, has been transformed into a centre-back and Cuadrat hailed his versatility.

“Rahul has been learning to play in different positions and that is exactly what all football players must do. As a coach, you are lucky if you have players who can play in different positions,” he mentioned.

Bengaluru FC shall next face Hyderabad FC on Friday evening as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the season.