Bengaluru FC announce partnership with Scottish giants Rangers FC

The two clubs signed a deal for two years with an option to extend on mutual agreement ...

(ISL) champions have announced a partnership with Scottish giants Football Club.

The two clubs signed a two-year deal with an option to extend on mutual agreement. This collaboration will present a number of football and commercial opportunities for both clubs.

Rangers are looking to explore the Indian football market and grow their international audience. A scouting link-up will also be established which will allow the Scottish giants to identify ’s best talents.

The exchange will also see Rangers Academy travel to , have Rangers Soccer Schools hold training camps in Bengaluru and bring tour groups to Glasgow for a unique experience with the Rangers. A Rangers Legends team will also be making their way to India as part of the deal.

Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson is excited ahead of the new partnership. He said: “We’re excited and proud to announce our partnership with reigning Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC, especially at this time when football in India, a country of 1.3 billion people, is entering a period of unprecedented growth.

“The club’s international strategy is a core-pillar to our growth plans and this partnership opens up Rangers to the vast football community in India and provides a great platform for us to engage with our wider fan base, and the South Asian communities at home here in .”

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, Mandar Tamhane, CEO, Bengaluru FC said, “It is a matter of pride for us to be partnering with Rangers FC – a club that is laden with history and is one of the top football brands globally.”

“The partnership is based on an exchange of knowledge and services, one that we are looking to make the most of. Bengaluru FC’s endeavour has been to help grow Indian football and our association with Rangers is a big step in that direction. We are excited about the development of our academy, soccer schools and grassroots programmes in the coming years. There is also the prospect of our first team visiting and playing a game at the Ibrox, which is something we are looking forward to. We are certain of the success of this partnership.”



