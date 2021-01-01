ISL 2020-21 second phase fixtures: Kolkata derby on February 19, full fixtures, match timings and more

The second phase of the league will start on January 12...

The second phase of the (ISL) season seven will kick off on January 12 with taking on at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

The second match of the season will see Odisha FC locking horns against at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on January 13. The second leg Kolkata derby will be played February 19, Friday.

The entire tournament is being held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.

Table of Contents

1. ISL 2020-21: Number of teams

2. ISL 2020-21 teams

3. Venues

4. Format

5. Full fixture list



How many teams are participating in 2020-21 ISL?

ISL used to have 10 teams from the 2017-18 season but from the 2020-21 season, it has 11 teams in total.

This is after the entry of the two Kolkata giants - and - into the ISL. While Mohun Bagan merged with reigning champions to become ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal made their entry as 'SC East Bengal' after Shree Cement Ltd came on board as their investors.

Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 teams

Team Highlight ATK Mohun Bagan Defending Champions, 3-time winners (2014, 2016, 2019-20) Chennaiyin FC 2-time winners (2015, 2017-18) Bengaluru FC 2018-19 winners FC 2-time finalists (2014, 2016) NorthEast United FC Play-off appearance in 2018-19 Odisha FC Play-off appearance in 2015 and 2016 2-time finalists (2015, 2018-19). League Stage Shield Winners in 2019-20 Part of ISL since 2017-18 FC Play-off appearance in 2016 and 2018-19 Hyderabad FC Part of ISL from 2019-20 SC East Bengal New entrants

ISL 2020-21 venues

The 2020-21 season of the ISL will be played at three different venues.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim are the three venues set to host the games. The first game of the season is expected to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

There are 12 training pitches allotted to the teams. Click here to know more about them.

ISL 2020-21 format

The 2020-21 ISL features an unprecedented 115 games, up from 95 last season. All 11 clubs play each other in a double round-robin format.

The top 4 clubs on the points table at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.

ISL 2020-21 second phase fixtures timings and venue

