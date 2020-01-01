ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Hyderabad: Manvir Singh hogs the limelight in close contest

ATK Mohun Bagan created a lot of chances to score but weren't at their best in front of goal...

and Hyderabad played out a closely-contested 1-1 draw in the 2020-21 (ISL) match at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams were evenly matched but Bagan had more shots on target and easier chances to score but Thangboi Singto's played defended well and did enough to secure a point. Manvir Singh was involved at both ends of the pitch as he scored the opening goal and conceded the penalty that allowed Hyderabad to equalise.

Roy Krishna continued to be a threat up front for Bagan as he has been all season and could have scored an early goal. In the seventh minute, he fired the ball from Prabir Das' pass straight at the keeper before testing Subrata Paul with a powerful header off Pritam Kotal's cross two minutes later.

Krishna remained the potential source for goals as the first half progressed. He managed to get to the end of a lovely chipped ball from Edu Garcia midway through the half but sent his effort just wide.

A good move close to the half-hour mark nearly put Bagan in front. Glen Martins sprayed the ball to Krishna who in turn found Manvir on the right flank. Prabir Das was at the end of Manvir's drilled low cross but couldn't get enough power on his shot towards goal.

There was controversy at the stroke of half-time when Prabir Das caught Nikhil's face with his boot. The referee showed him a yellow card as the Hyderabad players shouted for a red.

Manvir Singh made the most of the first-team chance given to him by his coach and broke the deadlock after the restart. He nicked the ball from the midfield following a Hyderabad goal-kick, dribbled into the box skipping past multiple challenges and slammed the ball home.

Hyderabad woke up after conceding the opening goal and pressed for an equaliser. Joao Victor and Souvik Chakraborty were busy in the centre trying to move the ball forward and their efforts were rewarded in the 65th minute.

Souvik played Nikhil Poojary into the box who was brought down by Manvir. Victor dispatched the resultant spot-kick to bring the scores level.