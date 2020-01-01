Owen Coyle - Jamshedpur FC do not fear teams with 'high budget' like ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City

Jamshedpur are still searching for their first win of the season...

have a stiff test on their hands when they come up against league leaders on Monday.

The Men of Steel are yet to win a game so far and after two consecutive draws on the trot, they will be desperate for a positive result against Antonio Habas' side. ATK Mohun Bagan have a very strong look about them, with several high-profile stars in their squad in Roy Krishna, Tiri, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez and more.

Coyle is not daunted by the task of playing against a star-studded squad and claimed that his side will not be overawed by the challenge. He feels, his side are capable of stopping ATK Mohun Bagan's strong forward line, led by the impressive Krishna.

More teams

"The same as everybody else, with good defending (stopping Krishna and co). ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai [City] are teams with huge budgets and all credit to them to have got very good players at their clubs, but so have we," Coyle said.

"We got very good players. We are very respectful of everybody we play but we don't fear anybody. We know that they will concentrate on their game plan and we will play the way we want to play. We have certainly shown that we can cause teams problems and that's what we're going to do against ATK Mohun Bagan."

The former manager felt that they need to start converting their draws into wins, having drawn two of their first three games. Against Odisha FC, they took a 2-0 lead before conceding two goals late on. Last time out against Hyderabad, Jamshedpur had to rally in the second half to score an equaliser.

"The week has shown that every game is tight. [ATK] Mohun Bagan have started well in terms of achieving some good results but they have been very close games. So we're looking forward to the game. What we want to do is turn our draws into wins because obviously that moves you up the table.

"I think when you look at our games, we could have easily had five, six, seven points. Against Odisha, we were two-nothing up. There are certainly points there that we dropped (2-2 draw). In the Hyderabad game, we were very strong in the second half. We scored a goal but it was disallowed and we kept going because of the spirit of the team."

Coyle explained that consistency is what is lacking in his team.

"I think it's the consistency to put the whole performance together. There are certain areas we need to work on. We have to make sure that we are solidified and not give those chances that lead to goals against us. [The] first half against Odisha [was] outstanding, [as was the] second half against Hyderabad, but we have to put it together for the whole match."

Against Hyderabad, Jamshedpur were on the receiving end of several poor decisions and should have had a penalty, apart from having a goal incorrectly ruled out.

"It's not about blaming the referees. I think it's about stating the facts of what happened. Ultimately, there is accountability and responsibility for performing well and in the end you'd want everyone to bring that consistently.

"If you have a group of boys that are working their socks off everyday and then decisions are changing the course of the match, it kills the spirit we have.

"All said and done, there's always going to be bad decisions. You always hope that you'll even yourselves out but knowing from my experience that's never the case. So we've been severely hampered by that, but we're not using that as an excuse. That's what happened but we still have to make sure that we see those teams through."

Coyle does have injury issues ahead of Monday's match. Joyner Lourenco, Narendar Gahlot and Davide Grande are out injured while central midfielder Alex Lima and winger Nick Fitzgerald are doubtful.