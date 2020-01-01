Kerala Blasters: Vicente Gomez joins a talented midfield

Vicente Gomez adds depth and experience to a talented and young Kerala Blasters midfield...

The middle third of the pitch is where are stacked with talent, going into the seventh season of (ISL).

If the rest of the ISL teams were all given a chance to sign a Kerala Blasters player before the season kicks off, most of them are likely to go for a midfielder. And their choice wouldn't be a foreign player.

When you look at the Kerala Blasters midfield lineup, you see highly talented youngsters like Sahal Abdul Samad, Arjun Jayaraj, Givson Singh, promising players such as Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar and there is also experience in Seityasen Singh.

Also part of the setup is Spanish midfielder Sergio Cidoncha, who is the only foreign player to be retained after the team's seventh-placed finish under Eelco Schattorie last season.

With Kibu Vicuna in charge of the first team and sporting director Karolis Skinkys taking care of football decisions, Blasters' recruitment process seems to have been well thought out over the summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown all over the world affected scouting, communication and impacted the team's ability to wrap up deals but in Vicente Gomez, they may have found the right formula for success.

Gomez fills a position on the field that Kerala Blasters have struggled at since the departure of Mehtab Hossain four years ago - the defensive midfield. They have tried to fill the hole with several foreign players - Keziron Kizito, Moustapha Gning, Nikola Krcmarevic - but all of them struggled to properly bridge the defence to the attack.

They also tried to get defenders Gianni Zuiverloon and Wes Brown play that role and the worst case was when Victor Pulga was signed for a second stint in the second half of the 2017-18 season and he ended up playing a total of 69 minutes.

The likes of Jeakson Singh, who is young and talented, will offer defensive stability, as he proved during a good 2019-20 debut season. However, he and the others can learn a thing or two from the former Las Palmas captain who has faced off against the likes of and in .

Arriving from the Spanish football school, Gomez is well-versed with the art of passing the ball and will keep things nice and solid at the heart of the midfield for Vicuna.

Gomez is 32 what he does bring with him is a wealth of European experience and the ability to consistently play matches. The midfielder from Las Palmas has played 21 or more league games in every single season since 2010 - and three of those were in the top tier of Spanish football.

He has started 118 league games since 2014. Kerala Blasters, since its inception, have played 108 matches.

"I see this as an opportunity to maintain a high level of football across the season as there are only a few games," Gomez told Goal about what is set to be an unusual season for him, not only due to the fewer number of matches in an Indian football season but also because it will all be played behind closed doors in Goa.

Kerala Blasters will begin the season with an opening game against Antonio Habas' on November 20.