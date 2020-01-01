Kerala Blasters ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Yellow Army face ATK Mohun Bagan in the opener

Kerala Blasters fans have an exciting December to look forward to...

begin their 2020-21 (ISL) campaign with a fixture against at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on November 20, 2020.

A week later, they take on in their second game. Kibu Vicuna's team will then face and back-to-back on December 6 and 13 respectively.

More teams

📆 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: Kerala Blasters 👇



vs ATKMB - Nov 20

vs NEUFC - Nov 26

vs CFC - Nov 29

vs Goa - Dec 6

vs BFC - Dec 13

vs SC EB - Dec 20

vs HFC - Dec 27

vs MCFC - Jan 2

vs OFC - Jan 7

vs JFC - Jan 10#HeroISL #KBFC #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/b000XuEgHs — Goal (@Goal_India) October 30, 2020

Here are Kerala Blasters' first 10 fixtures.

Date Opponent Time Venue November 20 ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim November 26 NorthEast United 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim November 29 Chennaiyin 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim December 6 FC Goa 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda December 13 Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda December 20 SC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim December 27 Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim January 2 FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim January 7 Odisha FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim January 10 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan

Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.

Kerala Blasters have failed to make it to the playoffs in the last three seasons. The Kochi-based club has appeared in the final of the ISL twice, in 2014 and 2016 but has not been able to achieve similar success in recent years. They have assembled a strong squad and will be hoping to challenge for the title under the able leadership of -winning former Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna.