ISL 2020-21 Fixtures: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters in season opener, full fixtures, match timings and more

Ashwin Muralidharan
Last updated
The seventh edition of the league will start on November 20...

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick-off on November 20 with an exciting match that pits defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan against Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The second match of the season will see NorthEast United FC play Mumbai City FC at the Tilak stadium in Vasco on November 21. 

Last year's League Shield winners FC Goa will be up against Bengaluru FC on November 22 while Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in their season opener the following day. November 25 will be special for Owen Coyle as his Jamshedpur FC will open their campaign against his former team Chennaiyin FC

    Meanwhile, new entrants SC East Bengal have a tasty season opener against their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan stadium. 

    Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions matches.

    The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, thanks in no small part to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament. 

    The teams have already started their pre-season in tough circumstances in Goa and will be looking to get themselves in shape with very little time left for the start of the tournament. 

    How many teams will participate in 2020-21 ISL?

    ISL used to have 10 teams from the 2017-18 season but from the 2020-21 season, it will feature 11 teams in total. 

    This is after the entry of the two Kolkata giants - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan - into the ISL. While Mohun Bagan merged with reigning champions ATK to become ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal made their entry as 'SC East Bengal' after Shree Cement Ltd came on board as their investors. 

    Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 teams

    Team Highlight
    ATK Mohun Bagan Defending Champions, 3-time winners (2014, 2016, 2019-20)
    Chennaiyin FC 2-time winners (2015, 2017-18)
    Bengaluru FC 2018-19 winners
    Kerala Blasters FC 2-time finalists (2014, 2016)
    NorthEast United FC Play-off appearance in 2018-19
    Odisha FC Play-off appearance in 2015 and 2016
    FC Goa  2-time finalists (2015, 2018-19). League Stage Shield Winners in 2019-20
    Jamshedpur FC Part of ISL since 2017-18
    Mumbai City FC Play-off appearance in 2016 and 2018-19
    Hyderabad FC Part of ISL from 2019-20 
    SC East Bengal New entrants

    ISL 2020-21 venues

    The 2020-21 season of the ISL will be played at three different venues. 

    The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the Tilak Nagar Stadium in Vasco da Gama, and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim are the three venues set to host the games. The first game of the season is expected to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. 

    There are 12 training pitches allotted to the teams. Click here to know more about them.

    ISL 2020-21 format

    The 2020-21 ISL features an unprecedented 115 games, up from 95 last season. All 11 clubs play each other in a double round-robin format.

    The top 4 clubs on the points table at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.

    ISL 2020-21 complete fixture list, match timings and venue

    Fixtures for 11 rounds have been released right now. The rest of the fixtures will be given out in December. 

    Date and Day Match Time (IST) Venue
    20 November 2020, Friday Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan  7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    21 November 2020, Saturday NorthEast United vs Mumbai City 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    22 November 2020, Sunday FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    23 November 2020, Monday Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    24 November 2020, Tuesday Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    25 November 2020, Wednesday FC Goa vs Mumbai City 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    26 November 2020, Thursday Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    27 November 2020, Friday SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    28 November 2020, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    29 November 2020, Sunday Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan
    29 November 2020, Sunday Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    30 November 2020, Monday FC Goa vs NorthEast United 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    1 December 2020, Tuesday Mumbai City vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    2 December 2020, Wednesday Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    3 December 2020, Thursday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    4 December 2020, Friday Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    5 December 2020, Saturday NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    6 December 2020, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    6 December 2020, Sunday FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    7 December 2020, Monday Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    8 December 2020, Tuesday Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    9 December 2020, Wednesday Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    10 December 2020, Thursday SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    11 December 2020, Friday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    12 December 2020, Saturday Odisha FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    13 December 2020, Sunday NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan
    13 December 2020, Sunday Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    14 December 2020, Monday Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    15 December 2020, Tuesday Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    16 December 2020, Wednesday ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    17 December 2020, Thursday Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    18 December 2020, Friday NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    19 December 2020, Saturday FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    20 December 2020, Sunday Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan
    20 December 2020, Sunday Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    21 December 2020, Monday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    22 December 2020, Tuesday Odisha FC vs NorthEast United 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    23 December 2020, Wednesday Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    26 December 2020, Saturday SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    27 December 2020, Sunday Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    28 December 2020, Monday Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
    29 December 2020, Tuesday Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    30 December 2020, Wednesday Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    2 January 2021, Saturday Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    3 January 2021, Sunday SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan
    3 January 2021, Sunday ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           

     

