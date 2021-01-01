ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
ISL
East Bengal have practically nothing to play for but NorthEast United need a win to stay in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) top four race when the two sides clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Tuesday evening.
|Game
|East Bengal vs NorthEast United
|Date
|Tuesday, February 23
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Bangla
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
East Bengal Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Jaques Maghoma, Danny Fox
Key Players - Bright Enobakhare, Matti Steinmann
NorthEast United Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - Federico Gallego, Ashutosh Mehta
Suspended - None
Key Players - Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown