ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

East Bengal and Mumbai City are seven and 10 games unbeaten respectively as they go head to head on Friday...

will be looking to climb the table as they take on who can equal Bengaluru's unbeaten streak record of 11 games with a win or draw of their own. The 2020-21 (ISL) encounter will be staged at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Friday evening.

Game East Bengal vs Mumbai City Date Friday, January 22 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Marathi TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Marathi

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

East Bengal Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Raju Gaikwad

Suspended - Ajay Chhetri



Key Players - Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma



Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Hernan Santana



Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre