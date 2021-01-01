Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle: Chennaiyin are a fantastic opponent, I know them well

The 54-year-old mentioned that they have to keep winning in order to grab a spot in the play-offs

Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle feels that his side must keep winning games to keep up with their opponents in the race for the play-offs in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Men of Steel have won just one game in their last seven outings (D2, L4) and are set to face Chennaiyin on Wednesday. They lost 1-2 to East Bengal in their last game, a result that Coyle was disappointed with.

"I think we're disappointed by the outcome, knowing that if we had won the game against East Bengal we would be probably two points off the play-offs. That being said, we showed spirit to fight back and in the end, we went back to 2-1. What we have to do is get back collectively to our very best," said the manager.

"It's going to be a tough match against Chennaiyin because we both know that whoever wins, it takes you to two points off the play-offs, obviously with the other teams having a game in hand. But that's what you got to do. Keep trying to apply that pressure.

"So we'll be doing everything we can to win the game. We have to try to get points to reduce the deficit. Obviously, the teams who are already there (currently in the top four) will have the advantage. So it's for them to give it away and for us to win games and earn that spot if it becomes available," he added.

The former Chennaiyin coach, having suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against the Machansin their season opener, has backed his side to get the win following their positive results against ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City and Bengaluru.

"We've beaten ATK, drew against Mumbai with 10 men, beaten Bengaluru. So we have to start by winning those three points against Chennaiyin, and if we do we remain positive in the remaining games," he continued.

"They (Chennaiyin) are a fantastic opponent - a team I know well. They have some wonderful players, some very exciting players and a very tough team. They have certainly created a lot of chances but certainly haven't been as clinical as they would want to be. But know that they are very tough opponents."

Article continues below

The Jamshedpur coach also expressed his satisfaction in the performance of new signing Boris Singh who made an appearance in their last game.

"I was delighted with Boris after one day's training with the group. He came in and I think he did very well. He's young, exciting, fast and that's what we want to add to the group when we move forward. We want to build this team for many years to come and young players like Boris help us to do that," Coyle stated.