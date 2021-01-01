ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Mariners need a win to go back on top and NorthEast United to end their four-game winless run...

Immediately after versus Odisha, are set to face at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa in the second of Sunday's double header in the (ISL).

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Date Sunday, January 3 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

More teams

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

Injured - Michael Soosairaj

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams



NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - Kwesi Appiah

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego