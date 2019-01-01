ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United’s Robert Jarni confident ahead of Bengaluru test

The Highlanders boss projected confidence ahead of facing the defending champions Bengaluru FC…

will seek revenge when they take on the defending (ISL) champions on Monday the Shree Kanteerava Stadium.

The last time these two sides met was at the same venue and the meeting did not turn well for the Highlanders as they succumbed to a 0-3 defeat in the second leg of the play-offs last season.

A lot has changed in the Highlanders’ camp since that fateful day and new coach Robert Jarni stated that he was confident ahead of facing the reigning champions.

Jarni said, “It is a difficult league. You have to play every single team away. There is no good or bad team to start with. You have to go up against everyone eventually. We have to win maximum games if we are to finish in the top four.

“There is a long break in the off-season. So we are working with the team for almost 45 days. The team is still young and I am still trying to influence my philosophy on them. This is my first season with this team. There are new players so it is going to be difficult and we need time.”

The Croatian coach mentioned that things have changed in both camps since last season and they are confident of pulling off a good show against hosts.

He said, “Bengaluru FC have made some changes from last season. Also, NorthEast United have a different coach and some new players. This will be a different game than last season. We believe that we can do something good against them. We are confident and we will try to bring the three points.”

Jarni suggested that him getting all the players during pre-season will give them an edge over the Blues who did not have their full squad due to the international break. Influential figures like Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Ashique Kuruniyan were all involved with the Indian national team and could not link up with Carles Cuadrat's team.

The former Croatian international said, “Yes, it will be a little advantage for us. As a coach, you want to have the full squad for training. But they could not have that because of the international break. But they have good players who know the coach and they are playing together from last season. It might help a little but it is definitely not going to make a big difference.”

On team coordination, Jarni opined, “We are working every day to get better. Some days are not good. But with time the team will take shape. Only hard work and sweat can help you reach there."