ISL 2019-20: Phil Brown- Back-to-back wins can help Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC registered their first win of the season against Kerala Blasters...

Hyderabad FC registered their first in the against at their home turf on Saturday.

The win was a welcome change after they had suffered defeats at the hands of and Jamshedpur in their first two matches. They are second from the bottom in the standings with three points.

Ahead of their fourth game against on Wednesday, head coach Phil Brown said, "There are quite a few positives from the last match, the main one for me is that the spirit my players showed especially in the second half and we consequently got the win because of it. The crowd appreciated that. They motivated us, we motivated them.

"You cannot measure the interaction between the players and the group of supporters,” the Englishman stated, ”Try to measure all thing you can do but the spirit and determination is something you cannot actually measure.”

Hyderabad got off to a rough start with defeats at the hands of ATK and Jamshedpur before the win against Blasters. They will be targeting back-to-back home wins but injuries may spoil the party.

“I don't think we have moved past all the injuries, there are four big players still injured, what we tend to do is to focus on what we have and not on what we don't. We focused on the players that are available to us.”

“We know we are coming up against a very strong team, and they got a lot of discipline in their team. They are very organized defensively. They have (Asamoah) Gyan who is capable of winning a game on his own. But we have a team which showed character and hopefully they will produce that again and get back-to-back wins. I think momentum is so important in a game of football.”

He further added, “It doesn’t affect my team plan in terms of picking my team. I will pick the strongest team available to me. However, we had injuries from the last game, so I may have to change tactics, I may have to change the style of play. I certainly may have to change the formation as well.”

“If we get back-to-back win before the international break, we can come back stronger in this year's ISL.”