ISL 2019-20: Messi brace earns Kerala Blasters 2-2 draw

Poor defending in the death cost Jamshedpur two points after going 2-0 up ...

Late drama at the Jawaharlal Nehru saw earn a point in the death in the eighth game of their campaign. Piti (38') opened the scoring from the spot and CK Vineeth (71') doubled Jamshedpur's lead. Messi Bouli (75', 87') turned hero for the hosts in the exciting contest,

Mario Arques was the big name on the Kerala team-sheet after missing out over a month’s worth action due to injury. Piti returned for Jamshedpur and announced his arrival with a nonchalant penalty goal.

Eelco Schattorie’s men enjoyed possession in the opening minutes but made very little use of this statistic. Messi Bouli was the first to pull the trigger in the eighth minute. His high shot from wide out was his team’s best chance of the first half.

Jamshedpur too were unable to display coherence in their play in the first half hour. But they were solid enough at the back to make no mistakes, unlike their opposition.

At the other end, Saityasen Singh was guilty of a poor back-pass that TP Rehenesh was unable to keep in play and had to give away a corner. Vlatko Drobarov brought down during the build-up for the resulting corner and the referee pointed to the spot. Piti risked it with a panenka and put his side in the lead.

A penalty shout was turned down at the other end with Messi being brought down by Robin Gurung following a cross from Cidoncha.