ISL: Laldanmawia Ralte set to join new Hyderabad-based club

The former East Bengal winger will be plying his trade in the Indian Super League this season…

Laldanmawia Ralte is all set to join the Hyderabad-based new franchise team of the Indian SuperLeague (ISL), Goal can confirm.

The Mizo winger, who had spent the last two seasons at , decided to part ways with the club by not agreeing to a new contract this season.

Laldanmawia became a crucial member of the Red and Golds’ side in the last two seasons. He was a standout Indian performer for the club along with Jobby Justin in the 2018-19 season. He was also named East Bengal’s Player of the Season last year.

Ralte was the second highest Indian goal scorer in the with eight goals in 19 matches, just behind Jobby Justin and third in the league overall.

Danmawia Ralte, as he is popularly known as, had built a reputation at the club of being a big match player. Ralte had scored four goals in the six Kolkata Derbies he was a part of out of which three came in the last season.

His consistent performancea over the past few years had earned him a call from former coach Stephen Constantine in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. He has one international cap which came against in the same tournament.

There were a lot of speculations over Ralte joining arch-rivals this season after leaving the Red and Golds. Lalram Chullova’s move to the Green and Maroons further added fuel to the speculation.

However, the talented winger is now all set to join the Hyderabad franchise. Meanwhile, Robin Singh too has agreed terms with the Phil Brown coached outfit.