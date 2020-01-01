Kerala Blasters' Eelco Schattorie: Top four race is on

A win over Jamshedpur on Sunday can give Kerala a big boost in the race for the play-offs...

Seventh-placed will face in their next (ISL) 2019-20 fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

With and FC recently picking up wins, the duo has managed to create a gap above Blasters (14 points) who are just a point above the Men of Steel.

In terms of making it to the top four, Kerala coach Eelco Schattorie hopes that the teams above them will drop points.

The Dutchman said, "I think the (top four) chances are still open as the teams above us can drop some points. It's very congested. But, to be very honest, I'm not focused on the top four but the game against Jamshedpur, then Goa, and then Chennaiyin.

"So I go game-by-game because in football or life I don't believe in looking at things too far ahead because you don't control them. You can, of course, think a little bit ahead but I try to focus on what we're doing now. What we eventually get, we will see."

Schattorie was part of the meeting between ISL coaches held in Mumbai by the league organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), and has called for more gatherings with a view to improving Indian football.

"I think coaches should meet at least twice in a season to evaluate the season and (discuss) what things can be improved. Only the coaches can have a good objective view on the game that needs to be improved. Hopefully they (ISL organisers) will do something with it (feedback) and normally they do," he said.