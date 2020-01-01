ISL 2019-20: FC Goa ease past NorthEast United

Ferran Corominas scored his eighth goal of the season...

climbed back to the top of the standings with a 2-0 win against at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.

A Mislav Komorski (68') own-goal followed by a Ferran Corominas penalty (82') helped Goa secure three points.

While FC Goa went into the game unchanged, NorthEast United had Pawan Kumar replacing suspended Subashish Roy Choudhary in goal. The visitors were without Asamoah Gyan and Kai Heerings in their squad but Federico Gallego and Rupert Nongrum made their way in.

Hugo Boumous was at the heart of Goa's attacks in the first half. However, despite creating chances, the hosts struggled to find the net. Corominas side-footed a shot wide early on, couldn't get his overhead kick on target in the 18th minute in the 44th minute, he failed to connect to Boumous' pass across the face of goal.

Robert Jarni's men mostly soaked up the pressure and created only a couple of half-chances as they looked to hit Goa on the counter. Gallego's through ball in the 11th minute saw an alert Mohammad Nawaz effectively rush off his line to clear the ball before an onrushing Redeem Tlang pounced.

Jackichand had an attempt saved by Pawan four minutes into the second half before being responsible for Goa's lead in the 68th. Although helped on its way in by Komorski who steered the Indian winger's cross goalwards from the right, the Highlanders' goalkeeper was equally erroneous for letting the ball slip into the net.

Leudo was given the marching orders for bringing down Corominas inside the box and the Spaniard stepped up to convert from the spot to make it 2-0 in the 82nd minute.

