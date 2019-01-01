ISL 2019-20: Antonio Iriondo: FC Goa is among the top three teams in the Indian Super League

The former Rayo Vallecano coach feels that Jamshedpur FC has made full use of the international break...

coach Antonio Iriondo is satisfied with his side's performances so far in the 2019-20 (ISL).

The Men of Steel have garnered seven points from four matches and ahead of facing on Tuesday, he said, "We are happy with the way we have played till now, especially against two of the teams who are top of the league right now, Kolkata ( ) and Bengaluru. We are happy with the individuals and how are we playing. We are still working to get better," said the Spaniard.

On their next opponents, he added, "Goa, I think, is among the top three teams in the Indian Super League at this moment. I am not trying to tell you how to beat them, maybe work with the formations and strategies. They are undefeated till now and yes, they will be difficult (to beat) tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Although Goa will be without the services of Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous due to suspensions, Iriondo regards Goa as a difficult side to beat.

"Great teams who can win the championship are teams who have enough good players in their squad. We think that Goa is a great team and we are going to face a difficult team," he stated.

"I hope it (the break) is good for us. It is an advantage for the team when you get a break like this. You get more time to prepare for the game. Difficult things take time. I am trying to get better with the team," he signed out.